Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil : Here’s a list of his top 5 films to binge-watch!

New Delhi : Actor Fahadh Faasil is known for giving some spectacular performances and has played an important role in taking the Malayalam language cinema a notch higher. With several accolades to his credit, including a National Film Award, three Filmfare South Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards, the actor is surely reigning over the South film industry. As the versatile actor rings into his 40th birthday, here’s a list of his top five films you can binge-watch.

Kumbalangi Nights

A masterpiece in its own right, ‘Kumbhalangi Nights’ is one of the finest performances by Fahadh Faasil. It is a film about the lives of four brothers where Faasil plays the character of Shammi who is obsessed with himself and thinks that he is responsible for the women of the house. Madhu C Narayanan hits it out of the ground in his directorial debut as the film portrays emotions in a very raw manner. With an IMDb rating of 8.6, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Joji

Considered as one of the best performances by Fahadh Faasil, ‘Joji’ is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The film stars him as the titular character of Joji Panachel and also touches upon the Covid-19 pandemic in Kerala. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.9 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

North 24 Kaatham

Portraying the character of geeky software professional Harikrishnan, ‘North 24 Kaatham’ features Fahadh Faasil in the role of a man suffering from an obsessive-compulsive personality disorder who finds it hard to deal with his emotional outbursts. The film also received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam language. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bangalore Days

With an ensemble cast of Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Nazriya Fahadh, ‘Bangalore Days’ is a romantic comedy you will never get bored of! While the film boasts of a stellar star cast, Fahadh Faasil as Shiva simply wins the heart of the audience with his role of Shiva. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

This is the film which fetched Faasil his first National Film Award for best actor in a supporting role. It is a crime-drama directed by Dileesh Pothan and traces the story of a newly married couple whose gold chain gets stolen by a thief. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

We wish the actor an amazing birthday!