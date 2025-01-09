Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Boman Irani’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For His 'Darling Friend' Leaves Internet In Splits - WATCH

New Delhi: The world is well aware about the bond between Boman Irani and Farah Khan's friendship that’s nothing short of a comedy show in itself, filled with laughter, mischief, and plenty of good-natured teasing.

On Farah Khan’s birthday, Boman Irani added his signature playfulness to the celebrations with an Instagram post that perfectly captured their bond.

He wrote, ''Happy birthday, my darling friend. People were wondering what I was doing talking to a TV at the airport. But it felt like real life. I was talking, and you were not listening as usual. Love you @farahkhankunder.''

Have A Look At The Post:

The post has left fans grinning, perfectly showing once again how fun and heartwarming their friendship truly is. Whether they’re working together or playfully teasing each other, Farah Khan and Boman Irani have once again managed to spread joy.

Fans are already looking forward to Farah Khan's response to the wish and more of their hilarious and heartwarming interactions.