Happy Birthday Govinda: From ‘Hero No. 1’ to ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, best films of Bollywood’s King of Comedy

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. During the 90s and 2000s, he was at the top of his career and delivered some evergreen superhit comedy films for which he got a lot of appreciation. As the actor turns a year older on December 21, take a look at some of the best comedy films of Govinda.

1. Dulhe Raja

The blockbuster hit comedy film took Govinda`s stardom to a different level. Helmed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film also starred Kader Khan and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles and was released in the year 1998 and still considered one of the best comedy films of Indian cinema. The tussle between Kadar Khan and Govinda is great fun to watch.

2. Hero No. 1

The romantic comedy film helmed by David Dhawan also starred Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles and was declared a super hit. The plot of the film followed the age-old principle of doing whatever to get the love of your life. Govinda received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Released in the year 1998, the film featured Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in double roles of cops and thieves. Their power-packed performances made the film a blockbuster hit. Helmed by David Dhawan, from hard-hitting action sequences to Govinda and Amitbah`s hilarious dialogues, the film had all the elements to make you laugh.

4. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Another David Dhawan and Govinda`s blockbuster hit collaboration, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and Pooja Batra in the lead roles. The light-hearted comedy film is among the best films to lighten up your mood and make you laugh.

5. Hadh Kar Di Aapne

The romantic-comedy film featured Govinda in more than 5 characters which made the audience go crazy. Although it was a few minutes of roles to add the comedy element to the film, but it turned out to become one of the most memorable and funniest scenes of his career. Helmed by Manoj Agarwal, the film also starred Rani Mukerji and Johnny Lever in the lead roles.

6. Bhagam Bhag

Helmed by Priyadarshan `Bhaagam Bhaag` is among the funniest films ever made in Indian Cinema. The thriller comedy film also starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles and received amazing responses from the audience for its hilarious dialogues.

7. Partner

Govinda`s performance and his bromance with actor Salman Khan in the romantic comedy film were appreciated by the audience and it was declared a blockbuster hit. It is a complete family entertainer with quirky dialogues and hilarious scenes. Helmed by David Dhawan the film also starred Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

8. Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

Helmed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film was released in the year 2002 and the title of the film was taken from a song of the same name from Govinda`s super hit film `Dulhe Raja`. The film was acclaimed by the audience and the critics as well and is a complete family entertainer. Govinda`s funny accent to impress Kader Khan in the film made the scenes more hilarious.

9. Coolie No. 1

Of the many `No.1` films Govinda did in his career `Coolie No. 1`, by far, remains his most hilarious. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also starred Kader Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. The film was remade in 2020 with actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair and premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

10. Jodi No. 1

Govinda and Sanjay Dutt`s amazing bromance as Jai Paaji and Veeru Paaji was loved by the audience and it was another of his blockbuster hits. Released in 2001, the film also starred Twinkle Khanna, Monica Bedi and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

We wish Govinda a very Happy Birthday!