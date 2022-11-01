Happy Birthday Ileana D'Cruz: Barfi to Raid, 5 MUST watch movies of the actress

New Delhi: Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most talented and sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry. The actress who celebrates her birthday today has been in the film industry for nearly 15 years and has appeared in some of the best films.So in order to celebrate the actress's birthday, here are five movies which every Ileana fan should watch.

Pokiri

Puri Jagannadh wrote and directed the action-thriller Pokiri, which was released in 2006 in India's Telugu language. Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni produced the movie through their individual production companies, Vaishno Academy and Indira Productions. Mahesh Babu, Ileana D'Cruz, and Prakash Raj are the movie's main actors, and Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sayaji Shinde also play significant roles. The main character of the story is a local goon whose killer instincts attract the attention of a wanted don as well as the ire of his girlfriend and a corrupt police officer.

Nanban

Shankar, a renowned filmmaker, directed the box office smash. The movie's central characters are two best friends who, ten years after they graduated from college, along with their rival, search for their third friend while learning some truths along the way.

Barfi

The film, which was directed by Anurag Basu and also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, was much appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.. The film revolves around three young people learning that love can neither be defined nor contained by society's definition of normal and abnormal.

Raid

The film was the one of the biggest box office success of the year. Ajay Devgn played the lead in it. The main character of the movie is a fearless income tax officer who breaks into the home of Lucknow's most powerful man after being mysteriously alerted to the evidence.

The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan played the lead actor in the Kookie Gulati-helmed film. The movie was based on actual financial market incidents involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes that occurred between 1990 and 2000.