Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Shahid Kapoor's brother started his career as a child artist, created ruckus with a kiss...

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter is one of those Bollywood actors who have impressed the audience through his acting in a very short span of time. He may have made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Dhadak' opposite Janhvi Kapoor, but as a child artist, Ishaan started his career with the film 'Waah, Life Ho To Aisi.' Today, as the actor turns 27, let us know about the lesser-known stories of the actor.

Ishaan Khattar was born in the year 1995 to actress Neelima Azim and actor Rajesh Khattar. Rajesh Khattar married Neelima Azim in the year 1990, but their marriage lasted only for 11 years. Ishaan Khattar is the younger brother of actor Shahid Kapoor and he started his career with him when he was just 10 years old, he played one of the kids in Shahid Kapoor's 'Waah, Life Ho To Aisi.'

Ishaan Khatter has also worked as a co-director in the film 'Half Widow.' He made his acting debut as a lead actor in Iranian producer-director Majid Majidi's film 'Beyond the Clouds.' Actress Malavika Mohan played the lead role along with Ishaan in the film.

Ishaan Khattar romanced Jhanvi Kapoor in 'Dhadak' in the year 2018. After this, he appeared in Netflix's web series 'A Suitable Boy' with Tabu. In the series, he created a ruckus by giving a kissing scene with Tabu who was twice his age. There was a lot of ruckus about their romance and on-screen kiss.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will now be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to release on November 4th this year.