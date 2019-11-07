close

Kamal Haasan

Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Fans extend wishes on Twitter

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan celebrates his birthday today and fans are flooding twitter with heartfelt wishes.

New Delhi: Kamal Haasan is a big name in the Film Industry and has starred in several blockbuster hits. The actor, who began his film career as a child artist in Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma (1960), turns a year older today and fans are quite excited for the same.

Twitter is full of wishes for Haasan and hashtag #HappyBirthdayKamalhaasan is trending on the micro-blogging site.

Here's taking a look at some of the Twitter wishes:

The actor-turned-politician has been awarded several honours in his film career.

For Moondram Pirai (1983), Haasan won his first National Film Award. The megastar was appreciated for Mani Ratnam's Nayagan (1987) and S Shankar's Indian (1996).

In 1979, Haasan was awarded the Kalaimamani award, the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014. He was honoured with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) in 2016. Interestingly, Haasan has won three National Film Awards, the second-most by any Indian actor, and nineteen Filmfare Awards.

Here's wishing him a very happy birthday!

