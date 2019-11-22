हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan birthday

Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Check out inside pics of his birthday celebrations with parents

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has his kitty full with interesting movie offers.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The current 'IT' boy of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 29th birthday with parents. The actor, who is an avid user of the social media platform, shared his inside pictures on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption: Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik became the poster boy after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year. The actor has been flooded with offers in B-Town and has managed to amass a huge fan following in a short span of time.

He will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake in which he stars alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik has also managed to bag 'Dostana 2' under Dharma Productions co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya. And he has signed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani. The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The original starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balani.

Here's wishing Kartik Aaryan a very happy birthday!

 

 

