Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From driving a third-hand car to owning a Lamborghini, the actor has come a long way

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is turning a year older today. He is one of the finest ones in the industry today and is the favourite of many. He often meets his fans and does cute gestures for them that have made him the Public's star. He is one of those names who have made it on their own, without any Godfather in Bollywood and we will all agree, he has done an amazing job.

You will be shocked to know that he was once a hero of mid and low-budget films but now has become an A-lister with his amazing performances.

As the actor turns 32, let us unveil some of the lesser-known things about the actor. Kartik's parents wanted him to become an engineer and not an actor. He even took admission in an engineering college but in the meantime, he developed a desire of becoming a hero. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor used to bunk his engineering classes and go to audition for films.

Struggled for a long time, he finally got the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama.' His Bollywood debut got him a lot of positive responses, contacts, and appreciation but he did not get enough money. He wanted to buy a car for himself but couldn't afford a new one, so he bought a third-hand car.

Kartik's film journey, which started with a low-budget film and third-hand car has now reached 35-40 crores fee per film today. The actor now owns a Lamborghini worth 4.5 crores.

Looking at Kartik's career graph, he has worked in 12 films so far, in which there was a short film and one OTT release 'Dhamaka.' The actor has left a mark on the hearts of his fans with each of his release.