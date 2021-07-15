Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Know these mind-blowing facts about the actress!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turns a year older on Friday (July 16) and will be hitting her late thirties as graceful as ever! The actress has had a long and illustrious career in Bollywood and has come a long way from learning the native dialect to learning the ropes of the industry. The B-Town Barbie Doll has had hit films, bagged four Filmfare Award nominations, created a huge fan base, now has her own makeup venture! Considering she's a public personality, you might assume you know everything about her but did you know she was home-schooled for a long time? We didn't think so!

On the celebratory occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some interesting, lesser-known facts about the actress:

1. Although we know her as Katrina Kaif, her real name is Katrina Turquotte. The actress had deliberately changed her last name so that people would find it easier to pronounce.

2. The actress was born in Hong Kong and lived in various countries before moving to London - her last stop before she moved to India.

3. She has seven siblings - three elder sisters, three younger sisters and an elder brother. She and her siblings were homeschooled as they moved countries very frequently.

4. Her journey in Bollywood began when Indian filmmaker Kaizad Gustad spotted her at a fashion show in London and cast her in her debut film 'Boom' in 2003. However, the film didn't perform well at the box office.

5. Since she lived in London before moving to India, people tend to assume she grew up in the country. However, she had only lived there for 3 years.

6. The actress revealed that the reason why she and her family moved so frequently was due to her mother's dedication to social causes. This meant they would relocate to different places for Samaritan causes.

7. Kaif's highest-grossing films 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Dhoom 3' (2013) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and 'Bharat' (2019) rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif!