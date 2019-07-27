close

Kriti Sanon

Happy Birthday, Kriti Sanon: Ten times the actress left us awestruck with her looks!

Kriti Sanon is a stunner in every sense and set hearts beating fast the moment she steps out in public

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turns a year older today and social media is flooded with wishes from her fans. The pretty girl has a million-dollar smile and the looks to die for! She has a huge fan base and knows how to keep them hooked with regular social media uploads.

Kriti is a stunner in every sense and set hearts beating fast the moment she steps out in public. Be it a vacay with friends, awards show or a casual day out, the actress grabs attention with her super chic outfits.

On her birthday today here is a look at ten times that Kriti left us awestruck with her outfits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Sanon's 'Arjun Patiala' hit the theatres on July 26 and opened up to mixed reviews. However, the actress's performance was lauded. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

Kriti is also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar's ambitious project 'Panipat'. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor and is slated to relese in December this year.

