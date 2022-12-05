Happy Birthday Manish Malhotra: From working in a boutique to owning a designer and makeup brand, MM has come a long way!

New Delhi: Ace designer Manish Malhotra is one of the big names in the industry who have made it on their own. Manish Malhotra, the king of the designing world for three decades, is known all over the world today. His designer clothes are in demand from India to big countries like Europe and America now. Manish has worked very hard for many years and all of his talents have finally taken off. Today, he is an icon of the fashion world.

Manish started his career as a worker in a boutique in Bandra, Mumbai. He used to make sketches while working in the boutique and was crazy about the world of films and glamor since childhood.

In an interview given to the YouTube channel Mashable India, Manish told, 'I have been fond of films since childhood. My parents also knew this thing from the beginning and they encouraged me a lot. Both my mother and father used to encourage me for films. I remember eagerly waiting for the release of a new film every Friday during my school days."

Manish was very proficient in art during his school days and used to do excellent sketches. He further added, "After school, I started working in a boutique in Bandra. It was fun for me as my whole day used to pass between the clothes and the designs. It was from here that I sharpened my fashion sense and took the path of modeling. Was fond of fashion from the beginning, so soon came into the world of designing.

Manish Malhotra got recognition for the film 'Swarg' in the year 1990. The Govinda, Rajesh Khanna and Juhi Chawla starrer film did wonders at the box office and the clothing design of the film also brought Manish's name forward.

After this, MM got recognition and started getting work in films. The film 'Gumrah,' which came in the year 1993, also took his career a step further and the film 'Rangeela', which came in the year 1996, did wonders too. He was awarded the Best Costume Designer award for this film. This was the first time that there was an award given to a costume designer.

After this Manish never looked back. He has designed costumes for hundreds of Bollywood films ranging from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' to 'Student of the Year.' Manish has achieved a special position of fame on the basis of his talent. Now, he dreams of becoming a scriptwriter and director in the future. He owns his own makeup collection as well.