Happy Birthday Manushi Chhillar: Times Diva Stunned In Ethnic Outfits- See Pics

New Delhi: Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar is undoubtedly the epitome of beauty as she radiates bright sunshine with her presence. Making all heads turn wherever she goes, Manushi is really on top of her game when it comes to fashion. Manushi definitely serves as a fashion guide for all the young ladies out there, whether she is dressing up as her princess royal self in lovely long gowns, embracing her soft girl age in sweet summer dresses, or looking just divine in stunning Indian ensembles. Let's take a look at Manushi Chhillar's channelizing her Indian Princess Vibes on the occasion of her birthday and see how she's rocking them!

1) All that Shimmers

Manushi resembles a goddess in a stunning white outfit, and she looks nothing short of a dream. With this shimmering peach color lehenga, a stunning statement choker, and a stylish hairstyle that perfectly captures the complete appearance, the actor is totally dominating the stage.

2) Brightest of all

Looking absolutely elegant in this classic white indo western outfit, Manushi slays in this all-white 3-piece attire. Looking very comfortable and stylish at the same point, Miss World and Actor shine in this beautiful ensemble with a statement earring and tied-up knot making it look making it extremely worth looking at.

3) Make them stop and stare

Defining beauty and how! Manushi Chhillar looking aww--struck in this most beautiful deep neck sharara set with a sexy cutout around the waist. With minimal makeup, statement earring, and a neatly tied-up knot, this look of Manushi is definitely one for the books.

4) A Royal Affair

Manushi looks like an Indian goddess in this beautiful delicate golden lehenga set. Simple lehenga ensemble with nothing additional, yet Manushi wears it so elegantly with the red polki purse that it just melts our hearts. The actor is finishing this look with contrasting green and golden jewelry, which certainly gives the outfit the appropriate amount of glitter.

5) Saree Not Sorry

In her ruffled white and golden saree, Manushi exudes an incredibly enchanted appearance. Manushi is undoubtedly attracting attention as a result of her stunning, basic, yet incredibly exquisite appearance.