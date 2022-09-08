Happy Birthday ‘Mirabel’: Shahid Kapoor hosts star-studded bash for wifey Mira, picks up the mic - Watch

New Delhi: To celebrate wifey Mira Kapoor’s birthday, hubby Shahid Kapoor organised a big birthday party to make her feel special. As the power couple of Bollywood stepped out for dinner, they were seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits. While Mira picked up a sizzling hot black dress, Shahid Kapoor opted for a black and white checked shirt which he paired up with white jeans.

It was a star-studded affair with several guests from Bollywood along with close family and friends. Stars who graced the occasion were Shahid’s mom Neelima Azeem and brother Ishaan Khatter. Dad Pankaj Kapur had also arrived at the bash with wife and actress Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapoor.

Actors Kunal Kemmu, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also present at the party. Newlywed couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also came for the birthday bash.

Mira Kapoor’s fitness mentor Sarvesh Shashi took to his Instagram handle to share love-filled pictures of the couple from the party. In one of the photos, Mira Kapoor can be seen glancing at the menu which is captioned as, “Forget the party, tell me what's for dinner?” Even the restaurant was decorated with ‘Happy Birthday Mirabel’.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had taken to his Instagram handle to wish his better-half a very happy birthday. “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes,” he captioned the post. Mira turned 28 on September 7. Shahid Kapoor was also seen picking up a mic for jamming as he wished his lady love. However, when he tried to troll her for age, she gave him a hilarious response.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor have been enjoying fun and amazing times with birthday celebrations in their family. While they celebrated daughter Misha’s birthday on August 26, son Zain turned 4 years old on September 5 this year.