Mumbai : Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria shared glimpses from the birthday celebrations of her boyfriend Aadar Jain on Saturday on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Marjaavaan' actor re-shared a sling of pictures from the intimate dinner with her close friends.

In the pictures, Tara looked gorgeous as she was seen wearing a white corset top that she paired with distressed blue jeans. She completed her look with a pair of white boots, statement jewellery and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of her outfit.

On the other hand, the birthday boy was seen dressed in a black-white printed shirt with black denim. He opted for black shoes to compliment his comfy yet stylish look. In the last pictures, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor was seen with her girl gang.

Tara on Friday poured in a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Aadar Jain. She shared a sling of pictures, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday, my whole" followed by heart and earth emoticons.

Aadar and Armaan are the sons of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. Reema Jain is the daughter of late filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Aadar, who turned 28 on August 5, made his Bollywood debut with `Qaidi Band` in 2017, is currently dating 'Ek Villain Returns' actress Tara Sutaria.

Tara and Aadar made their relationship official on Instagram back in August 2020. Tara shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person aadarjain."

On the work front, he was last seen in the Amazon Prime film 'Hello Charlie', alongside Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film failed to impress the audience.

Tara, on the other hand, made her debut with Karan Johar`s 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She is currently riding high on the success of her recent release film `Ek Villain Returns` which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham in lead roles.