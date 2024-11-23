Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Team Thandel Celebrates 'Yuva Samrat' With Power-Packed Poster!

New Delhi: Naga Chaitanya’s much-awaited film Thandel is creating a massive buzz, with excitement reaching new heights, especially following the release of the first song, 'Bujji Thalli.' The track, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, has quickly topped the music charts, becoming an instant hit.

Featuring Naga Chaitanya alongside Sai Pallavi, Bujji Thalli is a melodic masterpiece that has struck a chord with audiences, setting a chartbuster tone for the film's musical journey.

Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 38th birthday today. Wishing him a happy birthday, the makers of Thandel unveiled a power-packed poster featuring Yuva Samrat'.

Have A Look At The New Poster:

In the new poster, Chay is seen holding a heavy anchor in his hand, He is seen standing on a ship amidst a fierce rainstorm, his intense expression and powerful stance conveying a sense of danger and determination. This particular action sequence is going to be one of the biggest attractions in the movie.

Naga Chaitanya sports a raw and rugged look with a thick beard and long hair, and he is sure to impress fans with his intense performance. The way he portrayed the role of Thandel Raju will be remembered for long in Indian cinema.

The film inspired by real incidents, Produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind. Shamdat cranks the camera, while National Award-winning technician Naveen Nooli is the editor. Srinagendra Tangala is the production designer.

Thandel is slated for release on February 7th, 2025.