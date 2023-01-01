Happy Birthday Nana Patekar: From painting posters to becoming a legend, actor's journey is a true inspiration

New Delhi: Nana Patekar is one such name in the movie industry, who has created a special place in the hearts of people on the strength of his excellent acting, expressions and work. Born on 1 January 1951, Vishwanath Patekar is popularly known as Nana Patekar. His dialogues and characters became very famous among the audience as his style is way different than the others. Today, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, we are going to tell you about some unheard hurdles he had to cross to become the legend that he is today.

Nana Patekar had struggled a lot to reach this point. He spent his childhood in poverty and started working at the age of 13. After attending school, he used to walk eight kilometers to work in a lime kiln. There he used to paint posters of films so that he could get money and provide for his family.

Nana has been active in the film industry for four decades and has presented all his colors to the audience. Be it a serious character or comic, romantic or negative, he was well-liked in every role he ever did. Nana Patekar started his career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' but got recognition from the film 'Parinda'. In this film, he played the role of a villain, for which he also received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Nana, today is one of the finest actors in the industry. Many actors mimic his dialogues but no one does it better than him. He is a living legend who has completed four decades in the industry. He has given some amazing performances like Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Bluffmaster, Welcome, Taxi no. 9 2 11, Shagird, Raajneeti, The Attacks of 26/11 and many others.