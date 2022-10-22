Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 'Ishaqzaade' to 'Uunchai,' know all about her incredible journey!

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who was recently seen in the film 'Code Name Tiranga', is celebrating her 34th birthday this year. Born on October 22nd, 1988, Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Arjun Kapoor in 'Ishaqzaade.'

The actress was nominated for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards for her stellar performance in the film. After that, Parineeti worked in many films in her career with all the top actors in the industry.

Actress Parineeti Chopra was born on 22 October 1988 in Ambala. Sharp in her studies since childhood, Parineeti moved to England at the age of 17, where she completed her triple degree in Business, Finance and Economics. Apart from this, Pari has also done BA Honors in Music. Apart from acting, the actress has also been seen showcasing her singing skills.

Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film Ishaqzaade. Everyone appreciated her brilliant performance in this film. After this, she appeared in many films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq, Kill Dil, Dishoom, Meri Pyaari Bindu, but despite strong performances, she could not achieve that position in the industry that she desired.

Last year, the actress had three releases, 'Girl On The Train,' 'Saina' and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and all these were received well by the audience.

During her acting career, Parineeti has shared the screen with many big actors. While the actress was seen working with actor Ajay Devgn in 'Golmaal Again', she has also shared the screen with superstar Akshay Kumar in the film 'Kesari.' Not only this, Parineeti will soon be seen working with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani as well in 'Uunchai.'

On the work front, the actress appeared in the recently released film 'Code Name Tiranga.' In this film, she shared the screen with Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu. However, the film could not do anything special at the box office from the very beginning. Now, Parineeti will soon be seen in the film 'Uunchai' with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.