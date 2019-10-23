Happy Birthday Prabhas: Twitter erupts with wishes for the 'Saaho' actor

New Delhi: Actor Prabhas, who is still also as the beloved 'Baahubali' of Indian cinema, turns a year older today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for him. The actor, whose full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, has been an integral part of Indian cinema and has a huge fan-following.

On Prabhas' birthday today, Twitter is full of wishes for the actor. The haghtag 'Happy Birthday Prabhas' is trending on Twitter and fans have posted some heart-felt messages for the talented actor.

Check out some of the birthday wishes here:

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas

Your smile and good heart is enough to make the world stand with you ... pic.twitter.com/QsJGmyaz4b — gangadhar reddy (@nani000333999) October 22, 2019

Wish you a many more happy returns of the day prabhas Anna....#HappyBirthdayPrabhas ...#PrabhasBdayCDP .. pic.twitter.com/ug9M3kyFfT — Uday Bhaskar (@UdayBha18086971) October 22, 2019

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas

Being super cool is not just a thing pic.twitter.com/l5XhFtZ8OS — RAW AGENT (@sivaprabhas225) October 22, 2019

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas Anna waiting for updates prabhas 20.

You are undisputed king of Indian cinema pic.twitter.com/3xj8q9UhM8 — #Happybirthdaydarling prabhas (@aniljuturugmai1) October 22, 2019

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas!man with golden heart.king of indian boxoffice @prabhas pleassure to wish u happy birth day darling pic.twitter.com/LzYRo2CWHf — vishal (@vishal78309832) October 22, 2019

Wish You a very very Happy Birthday Prabhas Lots of Love frm ur Fan girl#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/DW8ezVGTQ0 — Divyansha Kaushik (@itsdivyanshak) October 22, 2019

Prabhas was last seen in the megabudget film 'Saaho' along with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. Even though the film's script was criticised, Prabhas' performance was lauded by critics as well as the audience.

Here's wishing the talented actor a very happy birthday!