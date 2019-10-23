close

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Twitter erupts with wishes for the 'Saaho' actor

The beloved 'Baahubali' of Indian cinema, Prabhas, turns a year older today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for him.

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Twitter erupts with wishes for the &#039;Saaho&#039; actor

New Delhi: Actor Prabhas, who is still also as the beloved 'Baahubali' of Indian cinema, turns a year older today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for him. The actor, whose full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, has been an integral part of Indian cinema and has a huge fan-following.

On Prabhas' birthday today, Twitter is full of wishes for the actor. The haghtag 'Happy Birthday Prabhas' is trending on Twitter and fans have posted some heart-felt messages for the talented actor.

Check out some of the birthday wishes here:

Prabhas was last seen in the megabudget film 'Saaho' along with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. Even though the film's script was criticised, Prabhas' performance was lauded by critics as well as the audience.

Here's wishing the talented actor a very happy birthday!

