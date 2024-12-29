Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna: Saba Pataudi Recalls Fond Memories Of Him And Sharmila Tagore

Mumbai: Saba Pataudi recently took to social media to share cherished memories of actors Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, on the occasion of the former’s birthday anniversary.

On Sunday, Saba, the sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for the Anand actor.

For the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to Rajesh ji. A movie name to the first pict I'm trying to remember, and thank you for the second. The duo was a favorite among many fans. And though Shashi Uncle was one of my favorites, they've all had some fabulous times together, working in brilliant roles with outstanding directors and scripts. @twinklerkhanna Wishing you a happy birthday too! Chinky mashi (Romila Sen), happiest birthday to you too! Ma sister... we love you! Who celebrated Amma's birthday with us a few days ago!”

Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore starred in the lead roles in the 1969 film “Aradhana,” which became a massive box office success.

Saba’s note was accompanied by rare monochrome photos of Rajesh and Sharmila from their blockbuster movies. The post also featured glimpses from the veteran actress’ 80th birthday celebration.

On December 8, Sharmila turned 80, and her family members, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Sara Ali Khan, celebrated her birthday together.

Interestingly, Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with her father, the late actor Rajesh Khanna. On this special occasion, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a meme-style video celebrating his wife’s day.

Speaking of Rajesh Khanna, the late actor, born on December 29, 1942, was India's first true superstar, revolutionizing the concept of stardom with his captivating screen presence and irresistible charm. Throughout his illustrious career, Khanna starred in numerous blockbuster films, including "Anand," “Aradhana,” “Amar Prem,” "Bawarchi," “Roti,” “Avatar,” and “Haathi Mere Saathi.