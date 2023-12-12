Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: A Quick Look At The Luxurious Life Of Thalaivar

New Delhi: Rajinikanth has ruled millions of hearts with his quirky lines and unique idiosyncrasies for several years. In 1975, he made his cinematic debut in the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal. He later played supporting roles in several popular films. He landed his first significant role in Moondru Mudichu (1976), and the audience took to him immediately because of his unique method of tossing a cigarette in the movie. The rest is history as Thalaivar quickly gained traction in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Rajinikanth has an enormous net worth and is recognised as one of the most successful and well-known actors in Indian film history today.

He leads a very frugal life and frequently donates his money to charitable causes. Rajinikanth has an enormous net worth despite his significant humanitarian efforts.

Let’s Take A Look At His Income And Other Assets:

What adds to the remarkable net worth of Rajinikanth:

Forbes India named Thalaivar the most influential Indian of 2010. In 2017, the actor also declared his intention to enter politics. But in 2021, Rajinikanth broke up with Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). He reiterated that he has no intention of getting back into politics.

Rajnikants net worth:

The celebrity's estimated net worth is approx. 430 crores. For one film, he charges approximately 50 crores in compensation. However, if a movie doesn't perform well at the box office, the actor frequently gives his earnings back to the production company. Because he doesn't endorse many brands, his earnings from brand endorsements are essentially nonexistent.

Thalaivar’s earnings in the last 5 years:

Rajinikanth earned approx. 47 crores in 2022. His earnings for 2021 and 2020 were approx. INR 33 crore and approx. INR 45 crores respectively. In 2019, he earned INR 35 crore and in 2018, he earned USD 5.4 million approx. INR 45 crore. He has approx. INR 120 crore in investments in current assets.

Properties owned by the Robot actor:

The actor owns a gorgeous house in Chennai’s Poes Garden, which he himself had built in the year 2002. The current market price of this property is estimated to be approx. INR 35 crore. Rajinikanth also owns an expensive marriage hall called Raghavendra Mandapam, which can house 275 guests. The marriage hall which has a seating capacity of over 1000 guests is valued at approx. INR 20 crore.

Wheels owned by Rajinikanth:

Rajinikanth owns several luxury cars including two Rolls Royce models. He has a USD 723,802 (INR 6 crore) worth Rolls Royce Ghost and a USD 1.9 million approx. (INR 16.5 crore) worth Rolls Royce Phantom. He also owns a Toyota Innova, Honda Civic, Premier Padmini, and a Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

Apart from these wheels, the actor also owns a BMW X5 worth USD (INR 1.77 crore), a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon worth USD (INR 2.55 crore), and a Lamborghini Urus worth USD 213,521 (INR 3.10 crore). He also owns a Bentley Limousine worth USD 723,802 (INR 6 crore). But the actor paid an extra USD 2.6 million approx. (INR 22 crore) to get it customised according to his taste.