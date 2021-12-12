हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajinikanth

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Check out hilarious memes on 'Thalaiva' as he turns 71

Rajinikanth turned 71 years old on Sunday (December 12).

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Check out hilarious memes on &#039;Thalaiva&#039; as he turns 71

New Delhi: Happy Birthday Rajinikanth! The superstar turned 71 years old on Sunday (December 12). Popularly known as ‘Thalaiva’, Rajnikanth has entertained audiences for more than 45 years and also received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his ‘stupendous contribution to the world of Indian Cinema’ this year. The actor’s charm only seems to increase with the passing time and his super fandom has generated hilarious memes that will leave you ROFL. Check out some of them.

Rajinikanth doesn't age, time does!

With each passing movie, the 'Thalaiva' seems to defy age and look younger than his previous film. Check out a meme on 

Other funny memes on Thalaiva:

Rajinikanth made his acting debut in 1975 with ‘Apoorva Raagangal’. Since then there has been no looking back. The ‘Thalaiva’ was last seen in ‘Annaatthe’ in 2021. The movie was released in theatres after COVID restrictions were relaxed.

