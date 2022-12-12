topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RAJINIKANTH

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: From working as a coolie to playing anti-hero in films, five lesser-known facts about the superstar

As superstar Rajinikanth turns 72 years old today, let's take a look at some lesser known facts about him.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 05:43 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: From working as a coolie to playing anti-hero in films, five lesser-known facts about the superstar

New Delhi: Rajinikanth aka `Thalaiva`, who turned 72 on Monday, is a name that has enthralled the audience with various characters and films over the course of his career spanning several decades. From children to the elderly, this legendary actor has fans across all age groups. His larger-than-life portrayal of characters and off-screen simplicity is what makes him stand apart from his peers. So, as the veteran star, who started as a bus conductor, turns another year older today, let`s dig deep for some lesser-known facts about the superstar: 

1. His real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad 

Born into a Marathi family in Bangalore, Rajinikanth`s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and he grew up learning Marathi and Kannada. The future superstar was named after the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. 

2. He has worked as a coolie and carpenter 

Before entering the film industry, once he was done with his schooling, Rajinikanth did various jobs including that of a coolie and carpenter. He was also recruited by the Bangalore Transport Service as a bus conductor. 

3. Started out as a villain in films 

Did you know he started out as a villain initially? During the first couple of years, Rajinikanth played anti-hero roles like an abusive husband, womanizer, etc. In 1977, he was seen playing a positive character on the silver screen in the movie `Bhuvana Oru Kelvikuri`.

4. Starred in 11 Tamil remakes of Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth has starred in eleven Tamil remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films like `Deewar`, `Amar Akbar Anthony`, `Laawaris` and `Don` among others which later went on to become superhits. 

5. Featured in CBSE syllabus

Rajinikanth is the only Indian actor to have featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus in a lesson titled `From Bus Conductor to Superstar`.  

We wish him a very Happy Birthday!

Live Tv

RajinikanthRajinikanth birthdayRajinikanth turns 72ThalaivaHappy Birthday RajinikanthRajinikanth birthday pics

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections