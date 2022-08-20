New Delhi: Bollywood's power actor Randeep Hooda celebrates his birthday on 20 August, ie today. He was born in Haryana and is turning 46 today.

His family wanted to make him a doctor but it could not happen. Randeep is also fond of photography and horse riding. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 2001 with the film 'Monsoon Wedding' and never looked back after that.

Hooda's childhood was spent with his grandmother because his parents were in the Middle East to earn their living. In an interview, Randeep had said, "My parents were in the Middle East to earn money so that they could give me a better upbringing. I even stayed in the hostel, which made me understand the feeling of betrayal and abandonment."

Randeep's family members wanted him to be a doctor, so initially, the actor was in a boarding school in Sonepat, and later he was sent to DPS, RK Puram.

At that time he was called as 'Don' Randeep Hooda because of his rough attitude. After schooling in the country, he went to Melbourne, from where he obtained a bachelor's degree in marketing and a master's degree in business management and human resource. During that time he also worked in Chinese restaurants, washed cars, and even drove a taxi.

Hooda is an excellent and professional horse rider and he keeps participating in polo and jamb shows. He even has about 6 horses of his own. He has also won medals in some such events.

Randeep Hooda is one of the few stars who have made a big mark for themselves on their own. He has won the hearts of the audience with his strong performance in many films. The 'Murder 3' actor gave brilliant performances in 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai', 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Jannat', 'Jism 2', 'Highway', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Sarbjit', 'Extraction' and 'Kick'.