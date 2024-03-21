Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: 5 Iconic Ground breaking Roles Of ‘Mardaani’ Actress That Broke Stereotypes

Readdressing on Rani Mukerji's 5 iconic roles on her birthday that broke stereotypes

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She has played a diverse range of characters in her career. She leaves a mark on the big screen with her brilliant acting skills and versatility every time she decides to do a film.

On her 46th birthday today we take you down memory lane to revisit her 5 most iconic roles shattering the stereotypes about female characters .

1. BLACK

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Black’ . Rani portrayed Michelle McNally, who loses her eyesight and hearing ability while recovering from an illness at the age of two .Her only performance without any lip sync songs or dialogues apart from the background voice of her character breaking the fourth wall resonated with the audiences .

2.Mardaani Franchise

Rani played the role of an Indian police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy who single-handedly leads the fight against criminals. Both the installments of Mardaani franchise deal with crime against women and Sensitive issues like human trafficking and stalking with utmost realism in both Franchises .

3.Saathiya

In "Saathiya," Rani portrayed Suhani Sharma, a modern and independent woman who defies traditional gender roles. Her character challenged societal expectations by prioritizing her career and personal aspirations, paving the way for more progressive portrayals of women in Indian cinema.

4.No One Killed Jessica

In the film Rani portrayed Meera Gaity, a fearless journalist fighting for justice in the real-life inspired drama "No One Killed Jessica." Her character fearlessly confronted corruption and societal apathy, highlighting the importance of speaking truth to power.

5. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani's portrayal of Mrs Debika Chatterjee once again proved her ability to push boundaries beyond her comfort zone. She took on a challenging role which was well received by audiences. The film is inspired by real-life events. The story is about an Indian couple whose five-month-old daughter is taken away by Norwegian authorities .