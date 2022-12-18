Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: 'Galwan to Zomato,' times when actress' controversial tweets took over the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her controversial tweets and statements. Today, as the actress turns a day older, let's go back to her top 5 controversial tweets.

Recently, when Army Commander General Upendra Dwivedi tweeted, "The Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and is waiting for the government's order." Richa Chadha wrote in the response to this tweet 'Galwan says Hi' for which she also apologized later.

After this tweet of the actress went VIRAL, there was a lot of ruckus on social media, even an FIR was lodged against her. But this is not the first time that Richa Chadha has become a topic of discussion on social media due to one of her tweets, even before this many times Richa's statements have taken over the internet and not in a good way.

After the Galwan tweet went viral, a 10-year-old tweet of Richa surfaced online in which she talked about national pride, "@Shakti_Shetty : As far as jingoism is concerned, Wagah border has to be the greatest circus in the country." True that!" it read.

"@Shakti_Shetty: As far as jingoism is concerned, Wagah border has to be the greatest circus in the country." True that! — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 16, 2012

In the year 2019, the actress lashed out at a Zomato user. On Twitter, one of the user Amit Shukla expressed dissent over the fact that Zomato is "forcing" customers to "take deliveries from people we don't want else they won't refund and won't cooperate." To this, Bollywood's Bholi Punjaba replied, "Don't hate so much, you will suffer from acidity!" Well, well!"

Once, when Richa started receiving threats of death and rape, the actress had written that "Yes, there is danger to Hindu religion in India. Hindu religion is in danger from Hindutvaists. Save religion, drive away the Hindutvavadis. Issued in public interest."

Another tweet of Richa that went viral was, "LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS, we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn’t for sale.Hopefully, bad PR may get the administration to act? Also, a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ?"