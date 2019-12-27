Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Popular dialogues by the actor

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan turned 54 today and Twitter is already flooded with messages for the superstar. Salman rang in his special day with his friends from the industry and family members.

His movies have left a mark and will always be remembered for their catchy dialogues, intriguing storyline and engrossing action sequences.

Here are some of the best dialogues delivered by Salman Bhai

1. Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi ... tu paise ke peeche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi (Movie- Wanted)

2. Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara? (Movie- Dabangg 2)

3. Mere bare mein itna mat sochna ... dil mein aata hoon ... samajh mein nahi (Movie- Kick)

4. Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ... ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le ... aur paad*** kahan se (Movie- Dabangg)

5. Ek bar joh maine commitment kar di ... uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta (Movie- Wanted)

6. Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai ... ungli mat kar ... jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega (Movie- Jai Ho)

7. "Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you." (Movie- Maine Pyar Kiya)

8. "Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna." (Movie- Bodyguard

9. "Aap devil ke peeche, devil aapke peeche -- too much fun!"

10. "Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate nahi karna – I, ME and MYSELF." (Movie- Ready)

