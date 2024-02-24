trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724537
NewsLifestylePeople
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: As The Director Turns 61, Bhansali Productions Reminisces His Journey

Throughout his distinguished career, Bhansali has crafted narratives that showcase women as pillars of strength and resilience by defying stereotypes, and challenging conventions, all with unwavering beauty and grace. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: As The Director Turns 61, Bhansali Productions Reminisces His Journey Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday today and it's a perfect time to recollect the marvels created by the maestro. The visionary filmmaker of Indian cinema stands as the true inheritor of the rich legacy of Indian storytelling. Throughout his distinguished career, Bhansali has crafted narratives that showcase women as pillars of strength and resilience by defying stereotypes, and challenging conventions, all with unwavering beauty and grace. 

Among the legends like Raj Kapoor, K Asif, Mehboob Khan, V Shantaram, Guru Dutt, and Kamal Amrohi, whose contributions shaped the very essence of Indian filmmaking, it's undeniable that SLB stands as the true inheritor of their legacy, carrying forward the torch of pure cinema in an era dominated by VFX-laden spectacles.

Marking the birthday of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the team wished the filmmaker on their social media. They further jotted down the caption - "Celebrating the visionary director and a master storyteller who brought incredible stories and iconic characters to life! Happy Birthday #SanjayLeelaBhansali"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

One of Bhansali's greatest strengths lies in his ability to extract the finest performances from his actors. From Aishwarya Rai's ethereal portrayal of Paro in "Devdas", Deepika Padukone in and as “Padmaavat” to Ranveer Singh's electrifying embodiment of Bajirao in "Bajirao Mastani," and Alia Bhatt’s transformation as ‘Gangubai’, Bhansali's films have been instrumental in shaping the careers of superstars.

Remarkably, SLB has delivered Gangubai Kathiawadi which was released post the pandemic and still set records with its phenomenal collection. Moreover, With his upcoming project, "Heeramandi," Bhansali once again sets his sights on representing India on the global stage. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?