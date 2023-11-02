Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: From Kareena Kapoor To Katrina Kaif - Celebs Pour Wishes For The King Of Bollywood

New Delhi: The King Of Bollywood turns 58 years old today! Ofcourse it is a day no less than a celebration. Several celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes. Actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Here's to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous. Happy birthday, regards Ajay Devgn."

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' actress Kiara Advani shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday King. Lots and lots and lots of love." Her hubby, Sidharth Malhotra, wrote, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk sir! Keep shining, Big love and respect always."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Happiest birthday King! May you shine the brightest always."

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress Kajol also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Wish you a supercalifragilistic year ahead. I know it's gonna be a good one."

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture and wrote, "Happppy Bdayyyy OG King!! There is no one like you sir...may you keep shining and spreading love like this always ...wishing you abundance of everything you desire."

'Jawan' co-star Sanya Malhotra shared a video on her Insta stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Chief."

Getting nostalgic, actor Juhi Chawla shared a string of throwback pictures with SRK on Instagram and captioned it, "500 trees for a friendship , that is beyond words ..... beyond time .... and sometimes beyond my understanding ..!!! Happy Birthday ShahRukh ....!!! Lots of love Jay and Juhi ."

Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her Insta stories and captioned it, "A phenomenon!! Happy Birthday."

South superstar Mohanlal took to X and wrote, "Happy Birthday, dear Shah Rukh Khan! May you be blessed with good health, happiness and success, always and forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. On his birthday, SRK treated his fans with the first glimpse of his next film 'Dunki'.

Making King Khan's birthday special, makers of 'Dunki' shared 'Drop 1'. Taking to his Instagram, SRK wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

The 'Dunki Drop 1', gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.