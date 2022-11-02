Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Suhana Khan shares a childhood pic to wish dad on his birthday, says 'I love you the most'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today. The actor, who turns 57, has been receiving birthday wishes from celebrities and fans all across the globe, but the message shared by her daughter Suhana Khan might be the sweetest.

The superstar's daughter took to her social media account to wish her father on his birthday. While sharing the post, she wrote, 'Happy birthday to my best friend,' and added with a heart emoji: 'I love you the most.' Here is the post shared by Suhana:

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the film titled 'Archies'. The film is being helmed by 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara' filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and will be released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the Anand L. Rai directorial 'Zero' will be next seen in the film 'Pathaan', teaser of which was released today and which also stars actor Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in films such as 'Jawaan' with filmmaker Atlee and 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani, which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.