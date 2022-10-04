Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: The actress started working for just Rs 500 when she was not even a teenager! Read on

New Delhi: Shweta Tiwari is a name that does not need any identification now. Today, he celebrates her birthday and is turning 42 but is aging like a fine wine and doesn't look a day above 30!

Shweta has appeared in many TV serials till now. Apart from being a great artist, she is also a strong woman and that, she has proved many times. Apart from the struggle in professional life, the actress has seen a lot of ups and downs in her personal life as well.

Shweta started working at a very young age. At the age of just 12, she used to work in a travel agency. For this, she used to get a salary of only 500 rupees. Although her dream was to become an actress, for which she kept trying and eventually her hard work paid off.

Before earning a name in the TV world, Shweta also worked in many Bhojpuri films. Apart from this, she has also tried her luck in Punjabi and Nepali films. But most of all she got fame on the small screen. She became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki.'

Apart from serials, Shweta has achieved success in reality shows as well. The actress has been the winner of 'Bigg Boss 4' on the basis of her brilliant game. During this show, she often got into fights with Dolly Bindra and other housemates but she always ruled fans' hearts. Despite all the difficulties, she remained in the show till the end and managed to win the trophy.