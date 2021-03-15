Happy birthday singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh: A look at his latest releases

NEW DELHI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most successful rappers in Bollywood and is credited with introducing hip-hop music to Bollywood. His real name is Hirdesh Singh but most people know him by his stage name.

Owing to his talent, Honey Singh has seen immense success in his career but not many people know that the star singer-composer has had his share of struggles too. In 2014, at the peak of his singing career, Honey Singh disappeared from the music scene, before making a comeback the following year, but mostly avoided the media. In March 2016, he attributed his 18 month long absence from the public to his bipolar disorder. However, the singer made his comeback in 2018, and since then has continued creating hit songs and videos.

Today, as the rapper celebrates his 38th birthday, we have a look at some of his recent releases, which have managed to make much noise among his fans:

Shor Machega (2021): One of his latest releases, Shor Machega is part of the upcoming movie ‘Mumbai Saga’ starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal among others. The song is written by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala and produced by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Saiyaan Ji (2021): This peppy number is sung in the voice of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar. It features Yo Yo Honey Singh and 'Chhalaang' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in the fun music video. The video has over 200 million views making it a huge hit!

First Kiss (2020): This fun-romantic song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa. The lyrics are penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lil Golu, Singhsta and Hommie Dilliwala. As for the music video, it’s a visual delight to watch with brightly coloured sets.

Care Ni Karda (2020): Another upbeat romantic track by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sweetaj Brar, is from the comedy movie ‘Chhalaang’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

LOCA (2020): The ultimate party song, this was sung and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. ‘LOCA' will make you go crazy with its infectious chorus and groovy beats. It’s no doubt the song has garnered over 150 million views on YouTube!