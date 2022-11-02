Happy Birthday SRK: Farah Khan pens a sweet note for King Khan, says 'my friend, megastar, the man who made me a filmmaker'

New Delhi: 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 today. On the occasion of his birthday, a close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder penned a special birthday wish for him and called him "Mine." Taking to Instagram, `Om Shanti Om` director dropped a video featuring beautiful moments with King Khan.

Sharing the video, the choreographer penned a sweet birthday wish. She wrote, "Mine!! my Shah, my friend, megastar, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. thank you for all that you are." Here is the post shared by the filmmaker:

The video depicted the bond between the two. Moments from the sets, dance rehearsals, to award shows.As soon as the video was posted, the fans flooded the comment section with wishes. One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday king khan, Badshah of Bollywood."Another user wrote, "King day," with fire emojis."Happy birthday to THE KING," another comment reads. The duo shares a close bond with each other and have worked in several films together like `Main Hoon Na`, `Om Shanti Om`, `Happy New Year` and many more.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like `Baazigar`, `Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na`, `Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge`, `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai`, `Kal Ho Naa Ho`, `Veer Zara`, and many more. Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s upcoming action thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.