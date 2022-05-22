MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has turned a year older on Sunday and her BFF and actor Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of the birthday girl to make the special occasion more memorable. The 'Gehraiyaan'actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a throwback photograph from childhood with Suhana. The BFFs look adorable in the snap. She even shared a gorgeous picture with Suhana.

Calling her 'Bestest Girl', she wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love u so so much Sue pixie."

Shanaya Kapoor also shared an unseen picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "sisters by heart". In the picture, both can be seen relaxing as they enjoy their holidays. Soon after she shared the post, Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, dropped several emoticons. Check out the post below:

Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are childhood friends and share a very close bond with each other. The trio is often seen spending time in each other's company.

Earlier in the day, Suhana Khan's mother Gauri Khan took to social media to wish her and shared a gorgeous new picture of her darling daughter. Gauri shared a beautiful picture of Suhana on Instagram and captioned it, "Birthday girl". In the image, Suhana is looking pretty in a pink printed coat paired with pink pants and matching heels. She accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings. Suhana reacted to the post by dropping several love-filled emoticons.

Several known personalities commented on the picture to wish Suhana a happy birthday.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, wrote, "Happy birthday my darling." Renowned designer Manish Malhotra said, "happy birthday @suhanakhan2," followed by a heart emoticon. Sohail Khan's ex-wife and Gauri's BFF Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, "Happy birthday Su" and Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Suhaana".

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ananya and Suhana have an interesting movie lineup.

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies', directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in the 1960s, the film adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics. The film, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films will feature the children of some of B-town's most widely known faces. The cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's elder daughter Shanaya Kapoor too is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-backed 'Bedhadak'.

Whereas, Ananya has Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. She also has Arjun Varain Singh's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', where she has been paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Live TV