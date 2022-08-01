New Delhi: Top Bollywood actress, born on 1st August is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

Taapsee counts among those actresses who have earned a name in Bollywood on their own. She has given some amazing performances over the years including films like 'Pink', 'Mulk', 'Badla', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Thappad' and 'Naam Shabana' which have all been excellent. Pannu was born on 1 August 1987 in a Sikh family in Delhi.

Her father, Dilmohan Singh is a businessman by profession, while her mother Nirmaljit Pannu is a housewife. It is said that from the age of eight, Taapsee started learning Kathak and Bharatnatyam, and after that, she also took dance training for about eight years. The 'Shabash Mithu' actress is also a squash player.

Let us tell you, that Taapsee Pannu auditioned for a talent show 'Get Gorgeous', after which she got selected and pursued her career in modeling, although before that, she was a software engineer. Later in the year 2010, she made her debut with a Telugu film and the rest is history.

Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with the film 'Chashme Baddoor' and made a special place in everyone's heart.

Nowadays, she is in the headlines for many of her recent powerful films.

Talking about personal life, Taapsee Pannu is dating the badminton player Matthias Bo. Yes, she opened up on her love life in a recent interview. She had also said that she does not want to hide this relationship from anyone.