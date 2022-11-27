Happy Birthday Tina Datta: 5 Times the 'Bigg Boss' Queen raised oomph factor on gram!

New Delhi: Actress Tina Datta turns a year old today. Currently, the actress is locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and has been in the headlines since her entry. Be it style, fashion, one-liners, competitiveness, and cute behavior; Tina has been winning the hearts of the audience.

The result being the actress trending on social media almost every day. In fact on the occasion of her birthday, a day prior all her fans and BB audience trended HBD DIVA TINA on Twitter. As the actress celebrates her birthday in the Bigg Boss house, here we want to share five times when she raised the oomph factor on social media.

1. Desi girl aces in Simplicity

Give it to Tina, she knows how to carry any kind of fashion well. And we wouldn’t deny how gracefully she carries sarees. Indeed, the desi girl is donning a simple and elegant look.

2. Matted hair and high fashion

Not everyone is comfortable experimenting with hair and style. But Tina gets it all!! Be it in the house or outside, she has carried several hairstyles so well. This particular matted hairstyle with a combination of high-fashion western dresses is perfect for any party occasion.

3. Winter is coming !!

It’s winter and who thought they could be so hot? Tina carries the furry jacket in this hot bikini-style cord dress just so perfectly. We’d say the reason for the heat in this winter season!

4. Our very own Marlyn Monroe

We said she is the best one in experimentation! She looks classic and we can’t take our eyes off her. The hairstyle and shoes are a perfect combination.

5. The twisted bathtub series

Everyone opts for a hot bikini for their bathtub pictures. Ditching the stereotype, Tina went for a black one-piece with subtle makeup and a flare hairstyle!!

Ahh!! And the list could go on and on, we are totally in awe of Tina and her Style!! Wishing her a very Happy Birthday…