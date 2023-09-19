Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Others Wish 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, showbiz celebrities from Hindi and South cinema thronged social media to extend their warm wishes and greetings. From megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn to Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Varun Konidela, and Allu Arjun among several others wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi and some even welcomed Bappa home.

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2023

Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: गुण गणपतिये नमः. Many fans reciprocated with Ganeshotsav's wishes. Other actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty also extended their heartfelt wishes. Take a look here:

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi . May all of us have a great new beginning pic.twitter.com/0MKAE7V8Kr — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 18, 2023

As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/NHPEf7XUsV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 19, 2023

दुख हरता, सुख करता, बुद्धि विधाता। सिर्फ़ इस दिन नहीं, हर दिन का शुभारंभ हो बप्पा के आशीर्वाद के साथ।



Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all



गणपति बप्पा मोरया!!! pic.twitter.com/eOSFNsnDrm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 19, 2023

CELEBS WELCOME GANPATI BAPPA

Today, Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai for his first darshan on Ganesh Chaturthi. He visited the majestic 12-feet tall Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek his blessings. Many celeb paps posted pictures and videos on social media platforms showing the actor praying to Lord.

गणेश चतुर्थी के इस पवित्र अवसर पर, हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। गणपति बप्पा मोरया — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 19, 2023

Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat also visited the huge pandal today.

Many celebs including Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Ritwik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Sambhavana Seth, Rahul Vaidya and Neil Nitin Mukesh among many others welcomed Bappa home and also gave a glimpse of their beautiful idol.

Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19, starting off the 10-day-long Bappa festivity.

Here's wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!