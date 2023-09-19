trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664420
HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2023

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Others Wish 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indian celebrities extend Ganeshotsav wishes and greetings on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Others Wish 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, showbiz celebrities from Hindi and South cinema thronged social media to extend their warm wishes and greetings. From megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn to Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Varun Konidela, and Allu Arjun among several others wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi and some even welcomed Bappa home. 

Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote:  गुण गणपतिये नमः. Many fans reciprocated with Ganeshotsav's wishes. Other actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty also extended their heartfelt wishes. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

CELEBS WELCOME GANPATI BAPPA

Today, Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai for his first darshan on Ganesh Chaturthi. He visited the majestic 12-feet tall Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek his blessings. Many celeb paps posted pictures and videos on social media platforms showing the actor praying to Lord. 

Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat also visited the huge pandal today.

Many celebs including Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Ritwik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Sambhavana Seth, Rahul Vaidya and Neil Nitin Mukesh among many others welcomed Bappa home and also gave a glimpse of their beautiful idol. 

Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.  This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19, starting off the 10-day-long Bappa festivity. 

Here's wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

 

