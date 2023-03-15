topStoriesenglish2583906
ALIA BHATT

'Happy International Alia Bhatt Day': Pooja Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics From Alia's Birthday Celebrations

Pooja Bhatt shared unseen pictures from sister Alia Bhatt's late night birthday celebrations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:34 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday. Marking her special day, her fans and her family members showered her with loads of love. On her special day, Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt also dropped a heartfelt post for Alia on social media on her 30th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a picture in which Alia is seen sharing smiles with her sister and their dad Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja and Alia are seen twinning in white ensembles. "Happy International Alia Bhatt day," Pooja captioned the post. 

She also dropped another picture in which Alia is seen grinning ear to ear while posing with her father. The actress looks extremely beautiful as she paired with statement earrings and black hat. Seems like these pictures were captured at Alia`s late-night birthday celebrations.

See the pics shared by Pooja Bhatt

This birthday also marks Alia`s first birthday as a mother. Alia welcomed baby girl Raha in November 2022 -- a few months after tying the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Announcing the baby`s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar`s upcoming romantic film `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar`s next film `Jee Le Zara` opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. 

