Happy Karva Chauth: From Mira Rajput To Shilpa Shetty - Bollywood Divas Dress Up For Festival

New Delhi: Celebrities have time and again celebrated festivals with great fervour, vigour and in style. From the newly bride Parineeti Chopra to Mira Rajput, celebs have opted for dazzling outfits on the occassion of Karwa Chauth.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti revealed that she is super excited to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth today. She gave a glimpse of her mehendi. Also, it's clearly visible that the actress chose to wear red.

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted many celebs at home for the celebration. Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal and others were spotted. The actresses were seen rocking their looks in traditional outfits. Here's an inside video of Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor’s house. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the celebrations.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Karva Chauth ladies. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love.”

Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their spouse.

They don't drink water and eat food throughout the day, pray to Karwa Mata, Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya, worship the Moon, and break the fast after offering Arghaya to the Moon.

After praying to the Moon, women eat a morsel of food and drink a sip of water from their husbands' hands.