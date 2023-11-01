Happy Karwa Chauth: Shilpa Shetty Shares Glimpse Of Sargi Thaali - Check Here

New Delhi: On the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, many Hindu married women fast to wish for their husband's long life. Since it's a widely celebrated festival, Bollywood actresses seem to be immersed in the fervour of the festival as well. Actress Shilpa Shetty is also marking the festival. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a glimpse of her preparation. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and is all set to celebrate the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her Sargi. Her Sargi Thaali comprised of bangles, packets of bindi, and various kinds of sweets like malpua, sutarpheni and laddoos. The well-decorated hamper had a sieve and some mehendi cones for shringaar. Along with the video, the actress wrote, “#sargi #happyfasting.”

Sargi is a traditional thali that mothers-in-law usually give to their daughters-in-law. The thali includes makeup, jewellery, clothes and foods that one consumes before sunrise, and fast throughout the day, until moonrise.

On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Rohit Shetty earlier commented on the show, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide."

Shilpa will also be seen in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.