Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan posts rare pic with mom Amrita Singh and ‘maa ki maa’ Rukhsana Sultana

New Delhi: As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, the internet is flooded with social media posts of netizens as well as the celebs dedicated to their moms. Bollywood has expressed love for their mothers mostly with throwback photos and one such post was shared by actress Sara Ali Khan, whose Instagram profile is filled with pictures of her with family.

Sara wished her actress mother Amrita Singh with a rare picture of herself as a baby cradled in her nani Rukhsana Sultana’s arms. The million-dollar picture appears to be taken right after Sara was born in 1995.

"Maa ki Maa. Thank you for creating mommy. Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.

Sara is Amrita Singh’s daughter with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. They were married from 1991–2004. Sara also has a brother named Ibrahim.

Amrita and Ibrahim quite often make appearances on Sara’s posts. Here are some of the recent ones:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s next release is ‘Coolie No 1’, along with Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pipeline.