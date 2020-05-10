हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mother's Day 2020

Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan posts rare pic with mom Amrita Singh and ‘maa ki maa’ Rukhsana Sultana

Sara wished her actress mother Amrita Singh with a rare picture of herself as a baby cradled in her nani Rukhsana Sultana’s arms. The million-dollar picture appears to be taken right after Sara was born in 1995.

Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan posts rare pic with mom Amrita Singh and ‘maa ki maa’ Rukhsana Sultana
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

New Delhi: As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, the internet is flooded with social media posts of netizens as well as the celebs dedicated to their moms. Bollywood has expressed love for their mothers mostly with throwback photos and one such post was shared by actress Sara Ali Khan, whose Instagram profile is filled with pictures of her with family.

Sara wished her actress mother Amrita Singh with a rare picture of herself as a baby cradled in her nani Rukhsana Sultana’s arms. The million-dollar picture appears to be taken right after Sara was born in 1995.

"Maa ki Maa. Thank you for creating mommy. Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meri Maa ki Maa  Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara is Amrita Singh’s daughter with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. They were married from 1991–2004. Sara also has a brother named Ibrahim.

Amrita and Ibrahim quite often make appearances on Sara’s posts. Here are some of the recent ones:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s next release is ‘Coolie No 1’, along with Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pipeline.

Tags:
Mother's Day 2020Mother's DaySara Ali KhanAmrita SinghRukhsana Sultana
Next
Story

Mother's Day 2020: Mom is an 'incredible example of strength, dignity, ethics and love', says Shilpa Shetty
  • 62,939Confirmed
  • 2,109Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M32S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day