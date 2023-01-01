topStoriesenglish
Happy New Year: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, here's how Bollywood celebrities welcomed 2023

While some have flown to London, some are in Rajasthan. Check out how your favourite celebrity is celebrating the end of 2022. 

  Celebrities usually fly out of Mumbai to ring in New Year`s! While some have flown to London, some are in Rajasthan.
  • Check out how your favourite celebrity is celebrating the end of 2022.

Happy New Year: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, here's how Bollywood celebrities welcomed 2023

New Delhi: Celebrities usually fly out of Mumbai to ring in New Year`s! While some have flown to London, some are in Rajasthan. Check out how your favourite celebrity is celebrating the end of 2022. 

1. Kareena Kapoor

 

Kareena, like every year, is in the Swiss Alps on a family vacation with Saif and the kids. She has been posting pictures on social media and fans are loving the glimpse into their favourite star`s snowy vacation. 

2. Varun Dhawan

 

It looks like Varun is in Rajasthan to ring in New Year`s! He earlier posted a video of a jungle safari and it looks like he is in Rajasthan. 

3. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

 

It looks like Malaika and Arjun are also with Varun Dhawan. Earlier this day, they posted Instagram stories of the tiger and it looks like they all are together, enjoying the wilderness of Rajasthan jungles! 

4. Ananya Panday

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is having a beachy vacation! The actor is in Phuket and going by the pictures she`s posting on social media, it looks like she`s having quite a time there. 

5. Kartik Aaryan

 

Kartik is enjoying the buzzing street of Paris and the photos on his social media are proof! Kartik flew down to Paris a couple of days ago and although we`re not sure who he is with, his photos and glimpse from the trip are keeping his fans happy. 

6. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

 

Hrithik flew down to the snow-capped French alps with his alleged girlfriend Saba Azad, kids, and cousins Pashmina Roshan and Eshan Roshan. They have been having a lot of fun skiing and exploring the picturesque beauty of Les Trois Vallees. 

7. Sonakshi Sinha

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi is also enjoying a snowy vacation. She is currently in Finland and although she hasn`t posted much about the place yet, we`re sure she`s having a fun-freezy holiday! 

8. Sara Ali Khan

 

Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are in London enjoying and frolicking in the winter wonderland! Sara and Ibrahim usually love going to London and especially during new year`s, the sibling duo usually go to London. 

9. Bhumi Pednekar

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

It looks like Bhumi is in Germany! Bhumi took to Instagram to share a video of a cup of coffee which she captioned "Last Coffee of 2022". The cafe that Bhumi posted from is in Germany so it`s safe to assume that the actress is enjoying the chilly winters there! 

10. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoyed the last sunset in the desert! The star couple is, what many fans believe, in Rajasthan. The two have been uploading quite a few pictures from their trip and they look absolutely adorable.

