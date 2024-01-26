Happy Republic Day: Akshay Kumar Shares Patriotic Video With Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, a great moment of pride engulfs one and all. Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently busy shooting for their film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' celebrated this special day in their style.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a video featuring both of them and has extended heartfelt wishes for the people across the country. Taking to X, he posted a video in which he can be seen along with his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Tiger Shroff. While Akshay opted for an all-black outfit, including a black shirt and black trousers, the 'Heropanti' actor chose to wear a white shirt and brown trousers. With the song Vande Mataram playing in the background, this video evokes a feeling of patriotism.

Akshay captioned,"New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind...Jai Bharat." Suniel Shetty also wished his fans on Republic Day, saying, "Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.. #RepublicDay"

Talking about 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer film. Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with a much-awaited teaser video and captioned it, "Soldier by heart, devil by brain. Beware of us, we are India!"

The teaser showcased Akshay and Tiger in action pack mode as they battle with their enemy, who wants to destroy India. As soon as the teaser was released, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Baap of action and stunts is back." Another user commented, "Goosebumps."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar shared his thoughts, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

"The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project," producer Jackky Bhagnani added.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.