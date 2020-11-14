हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya: Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone with unseen dreamy pics!

The duo shared similar unseen pictures and wrote heartwarming captions on their second anniversary.

Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya: Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone with unseen dreamy pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to social media and wished each other on their second wedding anniversary. The duo shared similar unseen pictures and wrote heartwarming captions.

Ranveer wrote: Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone

Wifey Deepika Padukone wrote: Two peas in a pod...Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me...

Several celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Zareen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez amongst many others dropped their comments wishing the stunning couple on their second wedding anniversary. 

The duo got married at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The adorbs got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018 respectively. The couple had hosted two grand receptions later in Bangalore and Mumbai for family and friends. 

Here's wishing the power couple, a happy wedding anniversary!

 

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding anniversary
On Diwali, Akshay Kumar announces 'Ram Setu' as his next - First look posters
