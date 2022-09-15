NewsLifestylePeople
HARBHAJAN SINGH

Harbhajan Singh's actress wife Geeta Basra announces comeback to films after 6 years

Geeta Basra will be seen starring opposite noted Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The film is directed by Pawan Wadeyar and is expected to go on floors from October.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Mumbai: Actress and wife of cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, who was last seen in films such as 'Bhaiyyaji Superhit' and 'Second Hand Husband', is all set to make a comeback after six years with the upcoming movie 'Notary'.

She will be seen starring opposite noted Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The film is directed by Pawan Wadeyar and is expected to go on floors from October.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Geeta, who was on a maternity break and was holidaying with her family in Dubai, says: It was an incredible trip, we ended up spending some quality time with each other. With Bhajji's busy schedule and Hinaya's school, we rarely get to do this and now with my upcoming film we don't know when we would get a chance like this.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

"Even during Hinaya's Diwali vacations, I am shooting, so with these five days off, I made it a point that we go on a family holiday and we made the most of it."

Geeta married Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in October 2015 in Punjab. The couple has a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, and a son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.


 

