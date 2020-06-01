हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy, her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni’s comment on post goes viral

Natasa and Aly were seen together in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ in 2019. They dated for a while in 2014. 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy, her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni’s comment on post goes viral
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who on Sunday announced that they are expecting their first child together. Among the early ones to drop a comment on their posts was Natasa’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The TV actor wrote, “God bless you guys,” adding a few heart emojis.

Natasa and Aly were seen together in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ in 2019. They dated for a while in 2014. On ‘Nach Baliye’, they appeared as exes. A few months after the show ended, Natasa and Hardik got engaged.

Hardik proposed to Natasa in January in Dubai. Sharing an adorable post about Natasa’s pregnancy, the cricketer wrote, “Natasa and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.” Natasa too had shared the same post on her Instagram timeline. One photo from their posts appears to be from their wedding ceremony. However, the couple hasn’t mentioned about tying the knot.

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

