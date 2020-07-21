हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's maternity shoot pics are sugar, spice and everything nice

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic just complement each other in all the pictures and will make you go wow. 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic&#039;s maternity shoot pics are sugar, spice and everything nice
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

New Delhi: Ahead of embracing parenthood, star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got a quick maternity photoshoot done for themselves. The pictures from the shoot are all over the internet now. Hardik and Natasa just complement each other in all the pictures and will make you go wow. The loved-up posts are all sorts of couple goals. 

"Walking towards happiness," read the caption of the latest photo shared by Hardik. It features the cricketer holding Natasa's hand and they look adorably at each other. 

Another post had Natasa hugging Hardik as she wrote, "You complete me." 

Here are all the viral pictures from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's maternity photoshoot:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Walking towards happiness 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Photographer- @rahuljhangiani Hardik’s stylist - @nikitajaisinghani Natasa’s stylist - @begborrowstealstudio

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family  Photographer- @rahuljhangiani Hardik’s stylist - @nikitajaisinghani Natasa’s stylist - @soodpranav

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Natasa and Hardik got engaged in January 2020 and the couple announced about embracing parenthood in May. 

"Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa wrote on Instagram. Hardik, too, shared an identical post.

Natasa, a Serbian model-actress, debuted in the entertainment industry here with Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 8'. She later followed it up by appearing in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic
