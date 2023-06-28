Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic's Steamy Bold Photos Hit Viral Button, Fans Mercilessly Troll Couple For Public Display Of Affection

New Delhi: Team India All-rounder Hardik Pandya and his gorgeous wife Natasa Stankovic recently set social media ablaze with their bold photos. The Serbian beauty, who is also an avid social media user took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of their cosy, goofy pictures from what looks like a living room sofa. And guess what? Fans jumped in and this time it was for some heavy-duty trolling.

HARDIK PANDYA-NATASA COSY PICS

Natasa donned a sexy avatar in her zebra print satin short-shift dress with noodle straps while Hardik rocked his casual look in a black shirt and ash grey pants. The stylish couple looked much in love and cared less about the clicks. Check out the photos here:

Netizens indulged in some trolling on Natasa's social media post. One user wrote: I thought The Weeknd & Bella Hadid got back together for a sec. Another person wrote: Pehle ye krlo pandya bhai worldcup to roj hota hai practice kbhi bhi kr lenge

One netizen said: but viral videos are better than this. Another one commented: Brightness badhao to ladki gyabb aur ghatao to ladka gayab

WHO IS NATASA STANKOVIC?

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni.

The Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Natasa renewed their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day this year in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The rituals were performed according to both Christian and Indian traditions. The couple together has a son named Agastya.