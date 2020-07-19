हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya 'completes' girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, gets a hug from her in viral pic

Natasa Stankovic, who is pregnant with their child, shared an adorable photo with Hardik Pandya and wrote, "You complete me." 

Hardik Pandya &#039;completes&#039; girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, gets a hug from her in viral pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic often send the internet into a meltdown with their mushy pictures and over the weekend, they occupied the trends list for loved-up posts for each other. On Sunday, Natasa, who is pregnant with their child, shared an adorable photo with Hardik and wrote, "You complete me." 

The picture features Natasa glowing in a yellow outfit. She gives a hug to Hardik and the couple smile for the camera. The cricketer commented on it with a heart emoji.

Here's the picture we are talking about:

Hardik and Natasa are one of the most popular star couples on social media. They receive immense love from fans. Their pictures are all sorts of couple goals.

On Saturday, Hardik shared a 'family' picture featuring Natasa with her baby bump and their cute pet dogs. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family  Photographer- @rahuljhangiani Hardik’s stylist - @nikitajaisinghani Natasa’s stylist - @soodpranav

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Natasa and Hardik got engaged in January 2020 and the couple announced about embracing parenthood in May. 

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'

Tags:
Natasa StankovicHardik Pandyahardik natasa picshardik natasa
Next
Story

Trending: How Priyanka Chopra inspired Neena Gupta to fly to LA for audition despite tight schedule
  • 10,77,618Confirmed
  • 26,816Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M16S

Special Show: 'Swadeshi Rasoi' of Ladakh