Hardik Pandya 'completes' girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, gets a hug from her in viral pic

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic often send the internet into a meltdown with their mushy pictures and over the weekend, they occupied the trends list for loved-up posts for each other. On Sunday, Natasa, who is pregnant with their child, shared an adorable photo with Hardik and wrote, "You complete me."

The picture features Natasa glowing in a yellow outfit. She gives a hug to Hardik and the couple smile for the camera. The cricketer commented on it with a heart emoji.

Hardik and Natasa are one of the most popular star couples on social media. They receive immense love from fans. Their pictures are all sorts of couple goals.

On Saturday, Hardik shared a 'family' picture featuring Natasa with her baby bump and their cute pet dogs.

Natasa and Hardik got engaged in January 2020 and the couple announced about embracing parenthood in May.

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'