Mumbai: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce just a few days ago and ever since then the Bollywood actress has left for her hometown in Serbia and is spending much-needed time with her son Agastya Pandya. As Natasa has been sharing countless pictures and videos with her son she even faced trolling for the same as the trollers mocked her and called it a show-off. Amid all the trolling Natasa is unfazed and has continued to share pictures and videos with her son. Natasa's latest pictures even got her ex-husband Hardik Pandya's attention when he showered all the love and heart emojis on the post.

Checkout the latest post of Natasa Stankovic with son that has caught everyone's attention including ex-husband Hardik Pandya

Natasa and Hardik issued a joint divorce statement where they mentioned co-parenting their son Agastya and they are living up to their promise."

After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family".

Natasa and Hardik got married in 2020 and within 4 years they announced their divorce.