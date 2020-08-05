Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic celebrate with hospital team in Gujarat, thank them for 'bringing baby in this world' - In Pics

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasa Stankovic became proud parents to a baby boy on July 30, 2020. The Pandya fam jam shared the news on social media and soon wishes poured from all walks of life for the new addition to the family.

Hardik and Natasa have been sharing pictures of the newborn baby on social media and fans are loving. In one of Hardik's recent post, he revealed that the baby was delivered not in Mumbai but in Gujarat's Anand.

So, the couple thanked the team of doctors at Akanksha hospital in Anand, celebrating with them. Check out the pictures:

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.